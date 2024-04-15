CBI investigating Cañon City man's suspicious disappearance

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Authorities in Cañon City are investigating the strange disappearance of a man who was last seen getting into a taxi but never arriving at his destination.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Friday its office is now assisting the Cañon City Police Department in the 2023 missing persons case.

The 45-year-old man in question is Shawn Michael Dixon Sr. He was last seen on September 12, 2023, in the area of Rudd Avenue and N. 11th Street in Cañon City.

Dixon was seen entering a taxi near Rudd Park where he was then supposed to meet his family later that evening at "Triangle Park" near Hazel Avenue and College Avenue. Dixon never arrived.

On March 15, 2024, Cañon City police interviewed people who knew Dixon and those who posted he was missing on social media. After no new leads were formed and based on concerns from Dixon's family, police requested help from the CBI after it was determined Dixon may have been endangered at the time he disappeared.

CBI Shawn Michael Dixon Sr.

"Cases involving missing adults who are also homeless are both troubling and difficult to investigate," said Cañon City Police Chief John Schick. "Individuals in this segment of society are at risk of so many challenges out there, and they often move quite frequently, blend into their communities effectively, and actively avoid contact with law enforcement for a variety of reasons."

Dixon is described as being 6'2" weighing about 190 pounds, and having dark brown hair and blue eyes. The CBI says Dixon may be wearing contacts or glasses and may be limping because of an injury to his right ankle.

If you have any information about Dixon, you are asked to reach out to the CBI's tip line at (720) 254-1331 or email them cdps_shawndixonsr_tipline@state.co.us.