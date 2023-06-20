Colorado Black Health Initiative utilizes barbershops for mentorship program

DENVER — The Colorado Black Health Collaborative and SE2 are promoting a youth focused initiative that utilizes barbershops and hair salons in Black communities.

“The barbershop serves as a safe space for individuals to have conversations, to be in a space where they can connect with community. So it's extremely important here, that community is bonded. And we create that space for our youth to come in to participate, to get haircuts, to enjoy themselves, and to have connections with older adults that also frequently serve here and get their haircuts as well,” Shakari Lee, executive director of the Colorado Black Health Collaborative said. “Studies show that youth development is increased with mentorship.”

But Lee said mentorship is just one aspect of the Collaborative’s Barbershop and Salon Program. The organization also provides educational materials.

“There's also discussion around mental health, a lot of different discussions transpire,” Lee said. “Some of them are just real interpersonal relationships that are formed here, and advocating for one another."

Jesse Scott, the owner of Jesse’s Park Hill Barbers, said the Barbershop initiative is helpful for his young customer base, especially the mentorship aspect.

“That's what this shop is all about…that's how I get the idea of putting these professional people on the walls,” Scott said.

Scott’s barbershop walls are covered in pictures of local and national celebrities that he’s met over the past few decades.

“So when the young folks come in, they know everybody don't have to have pants sagging down, you know, to the knees. You just have professional people in here. And they could be professional as well, you know. So yeah, we have our brochures and information that we give for the mental health help in all of that. It's a great program,” Scott said.

Scott’s 14-year-old customer,Hassaan Martin, agrees with him.

“I feel like it’s good because you can come over here and talk about anything you want,” Scott said.

17-year-old Xavien Carrion said his barbers have made a big difference in his life.

“I was like 12, that’s the age I got bullied the most. I was getting bullied about my hair…I was getting body shamed,” Carrion said. “They (the barbers) told me not to worry about the bullies, not to pay attention to them.”

Lee said her hope is to help more youth like Martin and Carrion through the program.