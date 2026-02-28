Colorado Black Democratic Legislative Caucus outlines 2026 priorities

DENVER — Members of the Colorado Black Democratic Legislative Caucus on Friday unveiled their legislative priorities for the 2026 session, outlining a series of proposals they say are aimed at addressing disparities in health care, strengthening consumer protections and supporting working families.

At the Colorado State Capitol, caucus members highlighted more than a dozen bills they are advancing this year, touching on issues ranging from preventive health screenings to childcare access and transparency in consumer products.

Assistant House Majority Leader Rep. Jennifer Bacon is sponsoring a bill that would require kidney disease screenings to be covered as preventive care by insurance. Bacon said Black Coloradans are disproportionately impacted by chronic illnesses such as diabetes and heart disease, which can lead to kidney failure. She said the goal of the bill is to prioritize early detection and reduce long-term health costs.

“It is an investment to understand your health early,” Bacon said. “Treating diabetes, maybe with a low-cost pill, is much more effective than waiting toward end of life and having to be on dialysis.”

Bacon also pointed to other priorities, including expanding pathways for immigrants with professional licenses earned in other countries to work in their trained fields in Colorado.

Another proposal focuses on consumer safety, specifically hair care products marketed to Black women.

Rep. Regina English, House District 17, is backing legislation that would require clearer labeling and warning disclosures for certain chemicals used in hair products. Lawmakers say some of those chemicals have been linked to cancer and reproductive health risks.

“That is not too much to ask a business owner to add a warning on what we are purchasing because it just allows us to make an informed decision if we want to continue to purchase that product or not,” English said.

Caucus members also highlighted childcare as a key economic issue. English also discussed a pilot proposal in El Paso County aimed at expanding childcare by activating unused space in churches and other community facilities. Lawmakers say the goal is to increase access to affordable childcare so parents can return to the workforce.

“We’re working to see if we can activate spaces in churches to allow more kids that are daycare age to really have opportunities to come to daycare, so that their parents can get back to the workforce,” Carter said.

Other measures discussed during the press conference include legislation focused on maternal health equity, voting rights, transit access, artificial intelligence in health care decision-making and economic equity.

Caucus leaders said many of the proposals are designed to address long-standing disparities in access to health care, education, economic opportunity and public safety.

“These are issues that impact the spectrum, whether it’s health care, education, housing and other areas of affordability, criminal justice, you name it,” Senate President James Coleman, who chairs the caucus, said.

Lawmakers said they expect several of the bills to move through committees in the coming weeks as the 2026 legislative session continues.