Colorado bill to create agriculture license plate presses forward in legislature

DENVER — A bill that would create an agriculture license plate, with proceeds supporting local agriculture and farming communities, is progressing through the Colorado legislature.

House Bill 24-1369, titled Colorado Agriculture Special License Plate, would make an ag-inspired license plate available to all applicants who pay three one-time $25 fees. One of those $25 fees will support the Agriculture Management Fund and expand marketing programs to help consumers, restaurants and retailers purchase agricultural products from Colorado. A second $25 fee will go to the DRIVES Cash Fund and the third would go to the Highway Users Tax Fund.

If passed, the license plate would become available on Jan. 1, 2025, or when the Division of Motor Vehicles can issue the plates.

While the exact details could change, the Logan County Cattlewomen created the below design of what the license plate could look like.

Logan County Cattlewomen

It was introduced on March 11 with prime sponsors Republican Rep. Richard Holtorf and Democrat Rep. Matthew Martinez.

It passed out of the House Agriculture Committee on March 21 and was heard in the House Finance Committee on Wednesday, where it passed committee 9-1 and was referred to the Appropriations Committee in the House. If it continues to see success, the bill will go to the House floor and then onto the Colorado Senate.

Britt Pratt, president of Logan County Cattlewomen, told Denver7 that there is still a long road to go, but the group is hopeful that it will get pushed through.

According to the bill's fiscal note, demand for an agricultural license plate is similar to that for the Share the Road license plate from 2007 to encourage safety on the roads. In the first year the latter was available, 1,713 plates were issued. More than 1,800 were issued the second year.

HB 24-1369 is anticipated to increase the state's cash fund revenue by about $146,000 in fiscal year 2024-2025, according to the bill's fiscal note. This increases to $158,000 the following year.

