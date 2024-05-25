Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Colorado Air National Guard's F-16 fighter jets will flyover communities Saturday, Memorial Day

F-16 fighter jets with the Colorado Air National Guard flew over Loveland on Veterans Day.
Colorado Air National Guard
Posted at 10:16 AM, May 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-25 12:46:31-04

DENVER — The Colorado Air National Guard will fly over several Colorado communities in honor of Memorial Day events Saturday and Monday.

The 140th Wing will launch F-16C Vipers from Buckley Space Force Base Saturday around 10:00 a.m. and will perform flyovers at the following event sites:

  • Colorado Freedom Memorial, Aurora – 10:00 a.m.
  • Silverton Town Park, Silverton – TBD

On Memorial Day, the 140th Wing will perform flyovers at the following event sites:

  • Linn Grove Cemetery, Greeley – 10:30 a.m.
  • Parker Cemetery, Parker – 10:35 a.m.
  • Veterans Memorial Park, Silver Cliff – 10:50 a.m.
  • Homelake Cemetery, Monte Vista – 11:00 a.m.
  • Western Colorado Veterans Cemetery, Grand Junction – 11:15 a.m.
  • Grand Lake Memorial Day Parade, Grand Lake – 11:35 a.m.
  • Ft Logan National Cemetery, Denver – 11:40 a.m.
  • Olinger Highland Cemetery, Thornton – 11:50 a.m.
  • University of Colorado Boulder, Folsom Stadium, Boulder – 12:07 p.m.

The Colorado Air National Guard said flyovers serve as a powerful tribute to military personnel who have died in service to our country. F-16s in formation symbolize strength, vigilance and respect for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

 

 

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News