Colorado Air National Guard's F-16 fighter jets will flyover communities Saturday, Memorial Day

DENVER — The Colorado Air National Guard will fly over several Colorado communities in honor of Memorial Day events Saturday and Monday.

The 140th Wing will launch F-16C Vipers from Buckley Space Force Base Saturday around 10:00 a.m. and will perform flyovers at the following event sites:



Colorado Freedom Memorial, Aurora – 10:00 a.m.

Silverton Town Park, Silverton – TBD

On Memorial Day, the 140th Wing will perform flyovers at the following event sites:



Linn Grove Cemetery, Greeley – 10:30 a.m.

Parker Cemetery, Parker – 10:35 a.m.

Veterans Memorial Park, Silver Cliff – 10:50 a.m.

Homelake Cemetery, Monte Vista – 11:00 a.m.

Western Colorado Veterans Cemetery, Grand Junction – 11:15 a.m.

Grand Lake Memorial Day Parade, Grand Lake – 11:35 a.m.

Ft Logan National Cemetery, Denver – 11:40 a.m.

Olinger Highland Cemetery, Thornton – 11:50 a.m.

University of Colorado Boulder, Folsom Stadium, Boulder – 12:07 p.m.

The Colorado Air National Guard said flyovers serve as a powerful tribute to military personnel who have died in service to our country. F-16s in formation symbolize strength, vigilance and respect for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.