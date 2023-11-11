Watch Now
Colorado Air National Guard's F-16 fighter jets will flyover Colorado communities on Veterans Day

F-16 fighter jets with the Colorado Air National Guard flew over Loveland on Veterans Day.
Poster image - 2023-11-11T095022.200.jpg
Posted at 9:51 AM, Nov 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-11 11:59:10-05

DENVER — The Colorado Air National Guard will fly F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft over Colorado communities on Saturday for Veterans Day.

“Flyovers are a tradition during patriotic holiday observances that show dedication and support to community, state and nation as well as showcase the air power of the U.S. Air Force,” read a news release announcing the flyovers.

The Colorado locations where you can view the event are as follows:

  • Loveland
  • Wellington
  • Greeley
  • Castle Rock
  • Grand Junction
  • Durango

The estimated flyover times are between 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. and may be cancelled due to weather.
The flyovers serve as training for the pilots and aren't an additional cost to taxpayers.

IMG_0608.jpg

