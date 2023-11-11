Colorado Air National Guard's F-16 fighter jets will flyover Colorado communities on Veterans Day

DENVER — The Colorado Air National Guard will fly F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft over Colorado communities on Saturday for Veterans Day.

“Flyovers are a tradition during patriotic holiday observances that show dedication and support to community, state and nation as well as showcase the air power of the U.S. Air Force,” read a news release announcing the flyovers.

The Colorado locations where you can view the event are as follows:



Loveland

Wellington

Greeley

Castle Rock

Grand Junction

Durango

The estimated flyover times are between 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. and may be cancelled due to weather.

The flyovers serve as training for the pilots and aren't an additional cost to taxpayers.