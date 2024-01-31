Colorado African Chamber to host 3rd Annual Business Awards

AURORA, Colo. — The African Chamber of Commerce Colorado is hosting its third annual Business Awards Reception on Saturday, Feb. 3.

The event will be held at the Hyatt Regency in Aurora beginning at 6 p.m.

“This event recognizes Black immigrant-owned businesses and also African American businesses, and is an event that is great for networking, for entertainment, fun, inspiration. We have some incredible speakers that will be talking this year. Our guest speaker this year is Denver Mayor Michael Johnston,” said Colorado State Representative Naquetta Ricks, who serves as the chamber's president.

Ricks said the event will help raise funds for the African Chamber of Commerce Colorado’s programs.

“We do a lot of programming that provides technical support to small businesses in the area, including startup businesses. We have a Women Entrepreneurship Program, which teaches women to start their own businesses, help them to become DBE (disadvantaged business enterprise) and small business certified,” Ricks said.

For more information on the 3rd Annual Business Awards Reception, click here.