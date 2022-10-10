Watch Now
Colorado: 30,000 noncitizens got vote registration mailer

FILE - Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold speaks during a committee meeting in Baton Rouge, La., July 8, 2022. Colorado's secretary of state's office says it mistakenly sent postcards to about 30,000 non-U.S. citizens encouraging them to register to vote. It blames the error on a database glitch and insists anyone who is not a citizen and tries to register will not be able to. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)
Posted at 2:09 PM, Oct 10, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s secretary of state’s office says it mistakenly sent postcards to about 30,000 noncitizens encouraging them to register to vote.

It blames the error on a database glitch and insists anyone who isn’t a citizen and tries to register won’t be able to.

The news comes at a time of widespread and often unfounded skepticism of voting integrity following the 2020 presidential election.

It also comes as Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold seeks reelection in the November midterms. Colorado’s Republican Party condemned her for the error.

An elections expert says the fact that the mistake was caught shows the system is working.

