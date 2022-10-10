Colorado: 30,000 noncitizens got vote registration mailer

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s secretary of state’s office says it mistakenly sent postcards to about 30,000 noncitizens encouraging them to register to vote.

It blames the error on a database glitch and insists anyone who isn’t a citizen and tries to register won’t be able to.

The news comes at a time of widespread and often unfounded skepticism of voting integrity following the 2020 presidential election.

It also comes as Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold seeks reelection in the November midterms. Colorado’s Republican Party condemned her for the error.

An elections expert says the fact that the mistake was caught shows the system is working.