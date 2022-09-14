Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Coloradans take housing into their own hands with initiative

Colorado Housing Ballot Initiative
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado State Senator Julie Gonzalez makes a point during a news conference to launch a campaign for an affordable housing measure on the November general election ballot, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Aurora, Colo. The measure, which is named Make Colorado Affordable, would put up to 0.1 percent of the state's existing taxable income toward solving the housing crisis that affects all parts of the Centennial State. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Housing Ballot Initiative
Posted at 10:28 AM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 12:29:35-04

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Coloradans are taking the state's housing crisis into their own hands with a ballot initiative that would direct a portion of the state's income tax to affordable housing projects.

The campaign, called Make Colorado Affordable, launched its effort on Tuesday in the Denver suburb of Aurora.

The initiative's proponents say Colorado needs an all-hands approach as home prices have grown out of reach for thousands of Coloradans in recent years.

If passed, the measure would provide an estimated $300 million annually to various affordable housing programs across the state.

Voters will decide whether to pass the initiative in the November election.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360EMAILNL2.png

Sign up for in-depth, good news in your inbox each morning from Denver7