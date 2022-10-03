ARVADA, Colo. — A group of Coloradans is helping to collect relief supplies for survivors of Hurricane Ian in Florida, with one truck already on its way and another scheduled to leave late Monday night.

"The generosity of the Colorado people is second to none," Big Tony said. "Time and time and time and time again, we've leaned on them and here they are again. I've never seen anything like it."

With the help of several businesses, including NAPA Auto Parts and Fusion Sign and Design, Big Tony has organized a donation drive outside the Arvada Costco at Wadsworth Boulevard and West 52nd Avenue.

"We've got a quarter of a million men and women in uniform helping other countries while this is happening here. Doing nothing is not an option," he said.

Also, here’s a list of what supplies they’re hoping to take. You can see this list yourself when you enter the Costco. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/ENgsgPbvuC — Pattrik Perez (@PattrikPerez) October 2, 2022

So far, they've collected a truckload of much-needed supplies to send to the survivors of Hurricane Ian in Florida. Their second truck leaves Monday night.

"It's Americans helping Americans is what it comes down to," said Andy Schultz, VP Colorado division manager at Fusion Sign and Design. "It doesn't matter where you are, who you are, we're all Americans, and, so, everybody should chip in and help."

The supplies include anything from water to noodles and candy for kids who've lost their homes ahead of Halloween.

"Just to be able to bring your kids by, grab some candy, try and have something normal when nothing is going to be normal for a very, very long time, that's what we're trying to do," NAPA Auto Parts district sales manager Steve Baker said.

Coloradans help fill trucks with supplies for Hurricane Ian survivors

But with the good sometimes comes the bad, as Tony said someone stole their donation jar for diesel fuel funds, which has delayed their second trip to Florida by a day.

"Diesel fuel currently ranges from $4.50 a gallon to $5 a gallon, so every little bit helps," he said.

Anyone who would like to help can visit the group outside the entrance of the Costco where they will continue collecting supplies beginning at 8 a.m. Monday.