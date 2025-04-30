Coloradans are fighting Parkinson's through boxing

LITTLETON, Colo. — Powerful punches are helping Coloradans fight Parkinson's.

Every week, Sena Boxing is filled with people of all abilities thanks to the Parkinson Association of the Rockies, which sponsors classes for those fighting the disease.

Maggy Wolanske

Delisa Novak started teaching boxing in 2019. She said the techniques support both motor and non-motor symptoms of Parkinson's.

"If it is apathy or just maybe feeling isolated, getting out to these exercise classes can really help to build that support system because you're surrounded by people who may be going through a lot of the same, similar things. So that support system is just as important as what you get out of exercise," Novak said.

Many attendees have built connections through shared diagnoses and resources. Mary Farr goes weekly and even bought her own pair of gloves.

"This group has really improved my life, from friendships to the actual boxing instruction. It's really been very helpful," said Farr.

Jodi Brown, CEO of Parkinson Association of the Rockies, said this workout is a great form of cardio and also works on one's balance and gait. The nonprofit offers these classes free of charge to the Parkinson's community.

"Our estimate of the number of people impacted in Colorado is 25,000, and really, what we do is we try to provide resources. So when someone is diagnosed, they are typically referred to our organization to help with resources, kind of understand what to expect, and we can help guide them through the process. Obviously, offer education, support, and exercise for everything that they need to help them thrive with Parkinson’s daily," Brown said.

Maggy Wolanske

Whether it is stretching before the start of class or hitting the punching bag, many have smiles on their faces throughout the entire class. Sandy Vollmer has been boxing for over two years and has seen the impact since the beginning.

"I'm remarkably different than I was when I first came here... I couldn't walk in, I was using my sticks. A lot of time, I would have a chair here, sitting down. Amazing difference. The neurologist says all this exercise is probably strengthening my muscles enough so, not that you get rid of Parkinson’s, but I can deal with it on a daily basis," Vollmer said.

There isn't a cure for Parkinson's, but exercise has been proven to slow the disease's progression. The nonprofit offers over 80 exercise classes a week.

"Every person has a different experience with Parkinson's, so it's very hard to tell someone when they're diagnosed, 'Here's your journey.' So, what we strive to do is meet people where they are in their journey and provide the resources and services they need at that time," Brown said.