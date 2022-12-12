College View Elementary students to perform at Nuggets Dec. 20th game

DENVER - College View Elementary School leaders and students are encouraging community members to buy tickets to the Denver Nuggets home game on December 20th, where 5th grade College View students are scheduled to perform.

A portion of ticket sales will go toward a fundraiser to help pay for a 5th grade field trip to Washington D.C. in April.

During the game, 5th graders will sing with their mentor, musician and harpist Calvin Arsenia.

But school leaders said the school still needs to sell 15 lower level tickets before the students can perform.

Back in June, the school expanded its mentoring program after working with musician Kellindo Parker for more than a year.

For more information on College View's fundraiser click here.