Collard Ranch: Colorado Parks and Wildlife acquires new property to protect as state wildlife area

DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has purchased new property in Park County that it will protect as a state wildlife area (SWA), the state announced on Friday.

In November 2023, the CPW Commission approved the purchase of Collard Ranch using Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) and capital development funding. The final fee title purchase was signed on March 8, and land ownership was officially transferred to CPW.

When Collard Ranch was initially listed for sale, Western Rivers Conservancy, which acquires land along rivers to conserve, jumped at the chance to protect the area and negotiated a purchase agreement with the landowner before buying it in December 2023. It held the property until funding was in place and then it was transferred to CPW, which will now manage it moving forward, according to GOCO.

Christi Bode, Western Rivers Conservancy Collard Ranch in Park County preserves an important elk migration corridor.

The 1,860-acre area sits about 60 miles southwest of Denver and is a popular elk migration corridor as the animals make their way from the high peaks to lower-elevation grasslands, according to GOCO. It also provides five miles of great fishing opportunities along Tarryall Creek, a principal tributary to the South Platte River. As a SWA, it will cater to sportspeople and the preservation of this area will increase hunting and fishing opportunities, the state said.

"Colorado Parks and Wildlife's acquisition of the Collard Ranch property marks a significant conservation success for our state,” said CPW Director Jeff Davis. “The purchase underscores CPW’s mission to preserve land for outdoor enthusiasts. With the support of partners like Western Rivers Conservancy and Great Outdoors Colorado, we are proud to take this crucial step in preserving Colorado's natural heritage for generations to come."

CPW was able to purchase this SWA with $2 million that was generated through Habitat Stamp sales, which are purchased by hunters and anglers when they buy a license.

The property will not open as Collard Ranch State Wildlife Area until infrastructure is put in place. Once that is complete, hunters and anglers can access the SWA with a hunting or fishing license, or a SWA pass.

“The Colorado way of life is deeply rooted in protecting and enjoying the great outdoors," said Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. "By purchasing and protecting this land, we are expanding fishing and hunting opportunities for all Coloradans, safeguarding and enhancing the Colorado we love. I look forward to enjoying all the Collard Ranch State Wildlife Area will have to offer once it opens to the public."