Cold weather shelters open across Denver metro area

DENVER — As temperatures drop and a winter storm rolls in, sheltering options across the metro area are opening their doors.

Here's a rundown on shelter offerings:

Denver

The city and county of Denver activated its expanded shelter space Thursday at 1 p.m. and will keep it in effect "as long as cold weather conditions continue," according to the Department of Human Service's webpage.

Locations:



For individual men: Denver Rescue Mission Lawrence Street Community Center, 2222 Lawrence St.

For individual women: Samaritan House, 2301 Lawrence St.

For youth/young adults ages 12-24: Urban Peak, 1630 S. Acoma St.

For families: Inn at the Highland, 2601 Zuni St. Families must go here in-person with their children to access services. Contact the Connection Center at 303-295-3366 with questions.

Contact the Connection Center at 303-295-3366 with questions. 24/7 shelter is also be available at 2601 W. 7th Ave., 375 S. Zuni St., and at 4411 Peoria St.

More info and updates here.

Arvada

Arvada's cold weather sheltering options are available Thursday and Friday for those with cold weather vouchers. Those vouchers are not available last minute, according to the city's website.

"With a limited number of vouchers and no congregate shelter available, there is no guarantee that you will have a place to stay during cold weather in Jefferson County or Arvada," according to the city's website. "It is best to have a plan to find congregate shelter outside of Jefferson County or find friends or family you can stay with during cold weather as not everyone will be selected to receive a hotel voucher and this is intended to be used as a last resort.

Locations to sign up for vouchers:



The Rising Church, 7500 W. 57th Ave.

Sign-ups are Tuesdays from 9-11 a.m. Those signing up must partner with a roommate. No individual or last-minute vouchers are available, according to the website.

City of Arvada One Small Step (OSS) court

Sign-ups are 1-3 p.m. on Tuesdays. Those signing up must partner with a roommate.



Jefferson County

Jefferson County's cold weather sheltering resources, which includes motel vouchers, are in place Thursday through Saturday. Congregate and non-congregate options are available, and outreach efforts are underway, according to the county.

"This advisory is for a low temperature of 20°F and 1 inch of precipitation," a county Facebook post stated. "Sheltering resources activate when weather conditions pose a serious safety risk."

Motel vouchers:

Voucher access cannot be provided on the day of activation or outside regular business hours, according to the county. The vouchers are available to families and single adults who meet eligibility criteria, are connected to municipal or county navigation services and have completed a vulnerability assessment.

Motel check-in for this activation is Thursday, and check-out is Saturday.

Shelter locations:



Evergreen Christian Outreach (EChO) Shelter, 27888 Meadow Drive, Evergreen.

Open 6:15 p.m. to 7 a.m. mid-October through April for singles and families. Guests must register with a case manager to complete a background check. Call 303-670-1796 for more info.

Jefferson County Public Libraries

"Many library branches across Jefferson County act as daytime warming centers, providing a safe and warm space for individuals during extreme weather," according to the county's website.



Longmont

Longmont's overnight severe weather shelter is open Thursday through Saturday.

Location: Journey Church, 2000 Pike Road.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; and no one is allowed on the property prior to 5 p.m., as it is also used by a school.

"Anyone not previously banned who needs a warm place to sleep for the night is welcome," according to the city's website.

Updates and info here, or call 720-494-4673, or after 5 p.m. at 720-453-6999.

