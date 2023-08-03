Cold case: Denver woman found deceased exactly 19 years ago, search for a suspect continues

DENVER — Thursday marks 19 years since a Denver woman was found deceased in her home, and police continue to search for a suspect.

The Denver Police Department said its officers responded to the Peach Tree Apartment Complex near W. Hampden Avenue and Kendall Street on Aug. 3, 2004 after receiving a report that an unresponsive woman was inside. A person identified the woman as her friend, Angela McKennett Johnson, 26. She called the police.

When officers entered the apartment, they found the woman was deceased.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

She was identified as Johnson and her cause of death was ruled a homicide.

At the time, she was living alone. She was a serious billiards player.

Anybody with information on a suspect's identity is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. All tipsters can remain anonymous and can earn a $2,000 reward.