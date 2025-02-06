Coal train temporarily blocked 3 intersections in Arvada after its cars disconnected

ARVADA, Colo. — A coal train temporarily blocked three intersections in Arvada after several of its cars disconnected from one another, officials said Wednesday afternoon.
The Arvada Police Department said the blocked intersections were Oberon Road at Carr Street, W. 61st Avenue at Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, and W. 60th Avenue at Pierce Street.
They all cleared just before 5 p.m.
Police said "de-coupling" caused the cars to block the crossings.
The train did not derail or collide with anything, the department clarified. Nobody was injured.
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.