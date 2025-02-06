Coal train temporarily blocked 3 intersections in Arvada after its cars disconnected

ARVADA, Colo. — A coal train temporarily blocked three intersections in Arvada after several of its cars disconnected from one another, officials said Wednesday afternoon.

The Arvada Police Department said the blocked intersections were Oberon Road at Carr Street, W. 61st Avenue at Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, and W. 60th Avenue at Pierce Street.

They all cleared just before 5 p.m.

Arvada Police Department

Police said "de-coupling" caused the cars to block the crossings.

Arvada Fire



The train did not derail or collide with anything, the department clarified. Nobody was injured.