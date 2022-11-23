Watch Now
Club Q shooting suspect is nonbinary, defense attorneys say

Defense attorneys filed several motions Tuesday
David Zalubowski/AP
Law enforcement investigators continue to work at Club Q, Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022, scene of a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 8:35 PM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 22:35:59-05

The person suspected of killing five and wounding 18 after opening fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs is nonbinary, their defense attorney wrote in court filings Tuesday.

Joseph Archambault and Michael Bowman, the state public defenders for suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich, filed a slew of motions Tuesday and included a footnote about Aldrich’s identity.

“Anderson Aldrich is nonbinary,” the footnote states. “They use they/them pronouns, and for the purposes of all formal filings, will be addressed as Mx. Aldrich.”

Aldrich is being held on suspicion of murder and bias-motivated crimes in connection to the shooting at Club Q late Saturday night.

Officials have refused to answer questions about what evidence suggests the shooting was a hate crime.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.

