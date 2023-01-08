COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Richard Fierro is known for being one of the heroes who helped take down the Club Q shooter in Colorado Springs.

What you may not know is that Fierro is a huge fan of the Los Angeles Chargers.

When the team found out, they decided to thank Fierro for his bravery.

Club Q hero Richard Fierro talks to Denver7 after receiving surprise of a lifetime from LA Chargers

The team invited Fierro and his family to Los Angeles for their practice where they were able to meet all of the players.

He and his family got to shake their hands and hug many of them, as well as meet the coaches.

"They rolled out the red carpet. It was amazing. I got to meet the players, my family got to meet the players. I haven’t seen Kassy that happy in so long," Fierro said.

Before last Sunday's game against the Rams, Fierro and his wife Jess were taken to the field where they were surprised with two tickets to attend Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

Denver7 caught up with Fierro Saturday evening at his business, Atrevida Beer Co. in Colorado Springs.

"I never in my life, I would have thought I'm going to a Super Bowl at all, so yeah it's pretty cool," he said.

He said he is completely blown away by all of the support he has received across the nation.

"It feels big, and I've never felt that in my life. It's cool to see. I'm happy people are nice. I have no issues and it's been amazing," Fierro said, adding that it means a lot as his family moves forward. "At the end of the day, I just went to a club. I didn’t choose for any of this to happen, and it's been nice that people have been so kind and generous and it means so much to me."

Super Bowl LVII is scheduled for Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

