Climber attempting to summit southwest Colorado 14ers falls, dies

DOLORES COUNTY, Colo. — A climber died after they fell while attempting to summit two 14ers in southwest Colorado.

The Dolores County Sheriff's Office said it was notified around 9:30 p.m. Monday about an overdue climber who was attempting to climb El Diente and follow the traverse to climb Mount Wilson — two of Colorado's 14ers. Due to the darkness, terrain and unknown location, the county's Search and Rescue (SAR) team postponed search efforts until Tuesday.

Search and rescue crews met at 6 a.m. at the Kilpacker Trailhead, where the climber's vehicle was located. Crews conducted several reconnaissance flights throughout the day.

Just after 5 p.m., during Flight For Life's last flight, SAR personnel reported a possible sighting of a backpack more than 300 feet below the traverse, according to the sheriff's office. Crews conducted another flight over the area and could not find a person with or near the backpack. However, an "anomaly" was spotted several hundred feet below. Due to the lack of light, SAR postponed the efforts until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Climbers were inserted in the area early Wednesday morning. After climbing up several hundred feet, SAR personnel located the missing climber, who was deceased, according to the sheriff's office.

Crews determined the climber had fallen Tuesday from the Organ Pipes area on the traverse. They were found more than 500 feet below the ridge, the sheriff's office said.

The climber's body was transported out of the area and flown to the command center at the Kilpacker Trailhead, where it was eventually taken to the Dolores County Coroner's Office. The sheriff's office said all SAR personnel were out of the field by 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff's office did not release the climber's identity. The department extended its condolences to their family and loved ones.