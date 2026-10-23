Climate Conversation: October could be the warmest month on record

In this month’s Climate Conversation, Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo joined Colorado Public Radio’s Colorado Matters Host Ryan Warner to talk about Colorado’s warm fall and this weekend’s cooler temperatures (and moisture).

Drought conditions are improving in some parts of the state. “It’s really right along and just north and south of I-70 that we’re still seeing some exceptional, extreme drought conditions,” said Hidalgo.

The two also discussed how strong El Niño could be in Colorado – and that it could impact parts of the state differently.

▶️ Watch their conversation in the video player below.