Clerk killed at Wheat Ridge convenience store, police searching for gunman

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A clerk was killed inside a convenience store in Wheat Ridge on Thursday evening and police are now searching for the suspect.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Wheat Ridge Police Department were called to a Valero gas station and convenience store along the 12300 block of W. 44th Avenue after it received a report of suspicious activity.

When officers arrived, they found the clerk, who owns the store, deceased.

Police found video surveillance for the store, which showed that a suspect attacked the clerk, shot and killed him. The suspect fled in the clerk's vehicle, police said.

Police said they are not releasing any other information about the suspect or vehicle to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Wheat Ridge police spokesperson Joanna Small said there it is not clear if the people knew each other.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.