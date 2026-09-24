Clear Creek County Sheriff's releases video showing drivers not moving over for emergency vehicles

GEORGETOWN, Colo. — Deputies say it took 11 minutes to travel 7 miles on I-70 while responding to a life-threatening medical emergency, and it has happened at least five times in the past year.

Dash cam video from this past weekend shows Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office deputies struggling to get through traffic on I-70 while responding to a life-threatening medical emergency because drivers refused to move over.

Watch Jessica Porter's report in the video player below:

Clear Creek Sheriff's Office reminds drivers of move over laws

Deputies were forced to use the PA system and can be heard shouting at drivers to "move out of the way."

Deputy Neal with the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said this has happened at least five times in the last year.

"This call was a life-threatening medical emergency, and we were really trying to get there to assist. Obviously, when you're trying to get somewhere to help people, and people aren't getting out of your way, it becomes really stressful," Neal said.

Deputies had to use the PA system to get drivers to move.

Neal said no matter how much traffic there is, or if you are in the express lane, drivers must move out of the way when they see lights and sirens.

When asked whether drivers may be more worried about getting a fine than following the rules for emergency vehicles, Neal said he believes that is part of the problem.

"Nobody likes getting a traffic ticket. Nobody likes having to spend money that they wanted to go do something else with. So, we also just kind of want to make that very clear that if there is an emergency and they are required to move out of that express lane, — no matter where you are in the state of Colorado," Neal said.

Vehicles should always move to the right for emergency vehicles to pass. Moving left causes emergency vehicles to weave around traffic, causing further delays.

Neal said if you receive a ticket for crossing the solid yellow line, you can contact the dispatch center to confirm you moved for an emergency vehicle and use that information to dispute the ticket with the issuing agency.

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