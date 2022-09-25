Clear Creek County Sheriff announces death of Undersheriff Bruce Snelling

DENVER — Clear Creek County Undersheriff Bruce Snelling passed away at his home Saturday evening, Sheriff Rick Albers announced Sunday.

Sheriff Albers said in a news release that “Bruce loved his Clear Creek family and was proud of the employees he commanded and the community he served.”

No other details related to his death were provided.

Albers said his office will “continue to provide communication and additional information as we work through this tragic loss together.”

Snelling had served as undersheriff for Clear Creek County since 2015, according to his LinkedIn profile.