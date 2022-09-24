Classic movie has town busting out changes to lewdness law

DENVER (AP) — A Denver suburb’s plan to show the movie “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at its arts center has officials scrambling to revamp the town’s indecency laws.

The Denver Post reports that the city of Parker plans to show the 1975 cult classic at its event center in October. But the movie includes a momentary glimpse of a woman's breast and because the center has a liquor license, a city ordinance prohibits any indecent displays.

The town council is now considering changing the rule in a way that will allow the movie and comply with recent federal court ruling. that said women can't be barred from going topless if towns don't also bar men from the same.