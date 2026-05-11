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Civic Center EATS returns Wednesday with more than 50 food trucks

Denver's largest gathering of gourmet food trucks and carts returns to Civic Center Park for the season
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Denver7
Tacos with Altitude, a food truck at Civic Center Eats
Civic Center Eats.jpg
Civic Center EATS kicks off 2026 season with more than 50 unique food trucks
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DENVER — Lunch time in Denver is about to get even better as Civic Center EATS is back for another season of midday food and fun.

The food truck rally kicks off Wednesday, May 13 and will be held at Civic Center despite ongoing construction. It will be moved in front of the Denver City and County building on Bannock Street due to the construction. The events are held every Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

🌮 WATCH: Here's what to expect at this year's iteration of Civic Center EATS

Civic Center EATS kicks off 2026 season with more than 50 unique food trucks

Civic Center EATS has been a staple of downtown for two decades, offering a lunch time gathering space downtown. Each event will have dozens of food options and live performances from Youth on Record.

There are 54 unique food trucks and up to 17 rotating drop-ins showcasing a wide range of cuisines. According to organizers, 80% of participating vendors are women and/or BIPOC-owned small businesses.  

EATS SEASONS & DATES:
Spring EATS: May 13 – June 25 
Summer EATS: July 8 – Aug. 27 
Fall EATS: Sept. 9 – Oct. 15 
*NO EATS on the following dates: July 1-2, Aug. 12-13, and Sept. 2-3 

Civic Center EATS spring lineup:

Wednesdays:
Bandwagon Sandwich Co 
Berliner Haus 

D’ Maracuchos Cafe 

Karün Café 

Main Squeeze Lemonade 

Mile High Tikka Express 

Opa Greek eats 

Saucy Chops 

Smokin Wheels BBQ 

Sweet Action 

TACO BRON 

Taste Bud Bullies 

The Balkan European 

The Rolling Stoves 

Wheels on Fire 

Thursdays:
AFC Wings 
AFROCUISINE 

Astro Coffee 

Ba-Nom-a-Nom 

Bar Near You 

Bohemian Wurst 

Cirque Kitchen & Sprits 

El Cubanaso 

Flavor of Tabasco 

Gyro King 

HOJA 

SAME Café Food Truck 

Tum Yumz 

Uptown & Humboldt 

XATRUCHO 

You can find more information on Civic Center EATS website.

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