Civic Center EATS returns Wednesday with more than 50 food trucks

DENVER — Lunch time in Denver is about to get even better as Civic Center EATS is back for another season of midday food and fun.
The food truck rally kicks off Wednesday, May 13 and will be held at Civic Center despite ongoing construction. It will be moved in front of the Denver City and County building on Bannock Street due to the construction. The events are held every Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
🌮 WATCH: Here's what to expect at this year's iteration of Civic Center EATS
Civic Center EATS has been a staple of downtown for two decades, offering a lunch time gathering space downtown. Each event will have dozens of food options and live performances from Youth on Record.
There are 54 unique food trucks and up to 17 rotating drop-ins showcasing a wide range of cuisines. According to organizers, 80% of participating vendors are women and/or BIPOC-owned small businesses.
EATS SEASONS & DATES:
Spring EATS: May 13 – June 25
Summer EATS: July 8 – Aug. 27
Fall EATS: Sept. 9 – Oct. 15
*NO EATS on the following dates: July 1-2, Aug. 12-13, and Sept. 2-3
Civic Center EATS spring lineup:
Wednesdays:
Bandwagon Sandwich Co
Berliner Haus
D’ Maracuchos Cafe
Karün Café
Main Squeeze Lemonade
Mile High Tikka Express
Opa Greek eats
Saucy Chops
Smokin Wheels BBQ
Sweet Action
TACO BRON
Taste Bud Bullies
The Balkan European
The Rolling Stoves
Wheels on Fire
Thursdays:
AFC Wings
AFROCUISINE
Astro Coffee
Ba-Nom-a-Nom
Bar Near You
Bohemian Wurst
Cirque Kitchen & Sprits
El Cubanaso
Flavor of Tabasco
Gyro King
HOJA
SAME Café Food Truck
Tum Yumz
Uptown & Humboldt
XATRUCHO
You can find more information on Civic Center EATS website.
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