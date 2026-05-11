Civic Center EATS returns Wednesday with more than 50 food trucks

DENVER — Lunch time in Denver is about to get even better as Civic Center EATS is back for another season of midday food and fun.

The food truck rally kicks off Wednesday, May 13 and will be held at Civic Center despite ongoing construction. It will be moved in front of the Denver City and County building on Bannock Street due to the construction. The events are held every Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

🌮 WATCH: Here's what to expect at this year's iteration of Civic Center EATS

Civic Center EATS kicks off 2026 season with more than 50 unique food trucks

Civic Center EATS has been a staple of downtown for two decades, offering a lunch time gathering space downtown. Each event will have dozens of food options and live performances from Youth on Record.

There are 54 unique food trucks and up to 17 rotating drop-ins showcasing a wide range of cuisines. According to organizers, 80% of participating vendors are women and/or BIPOC-owned small businesses.

EATS SEASONS & DATES:

Spring EATS: May 13 – June 25

Summer EATS: July 8 – Aug. 27

Fall EATS: Sept. 9 – Oct. 15

*NO EATS on the following dates: July 1-2, Aug. 12-13, and Sept. 2-3

Civic Center EATS spring lineup:

Wednesdays:

Bandwagon Sandwich Co

Berliner Haus

D’ Maracuchos Cafe

Karün Café

Main Squeeze Lemonade

Mile High Tikka Express

Opa Greek eats

Saucy Chops

Smokin Wheels BBQ

Sweet Action

TACO BRON

Taste Bud Bullies

The Balkan European

The Rolling Stoves

Wheels on Fire

Thursdays:

AFC Wings

AFROCUISINE

Astro Coffee

Ba-Nom-a-Nom

Bar Near You

Bohemian Wurst

Cirque Kitchen & Sprits

El Cubanaso

Flavor of Tabasco

Gyro King

HOJA

SAME Café Food Truck

Tum Yumz

Uptown & Humboldt

XATRUCHO

You can find more information on Civic Center EATS website.