CIRT: Fort Collins police shot suspect's armed son at apartment complex near Edora Park

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins police officer shot and injured a suspect's armed son during an incident at an apartment complex near Edora Park last week, according to the 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), which was brought in to investigate the shooting.

Just before noon on Sept. 2, officers were dispatched to a disturbance at an apartment in the 1200 block of East Stuart Street.

Fort Collins police learned 40-year-old Isaac Roy Philip Cordova was at the apartment earlier in the day, left before officers arrived, but had returned to the property. Officers also learned Cordova was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant.

Officers found Cordova inside the apartment, but he jumped from the second-floor balcony to evade officers, according to CIRT. He was arrested and taken to the hospital for his injuries from the fall.

After he was released from the hospital, Cordova was booked into the Larimer County Jail for the outstanding warrant (second-degree burglary), as well as new charges of possession of a dangerous weapon by a previous offender, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

While Cordova was trying to escape, CIRT say officers encountered several other people inside the apartment. One man approached officers and pointed a gun at them, according to CIRT. One officer fired his duty weapon and hit the man.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he remains. He was identified as 18-year-old Michael Steven Wayne Cordova, Isaac Cordova's son.

Isaac Cordova does not live in the apartment where the incident occurred, CIRT said.

CIRT investigators are seeking several charges against Michael Cordova, including two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, two counts of first-degree assault on a peace officer and two counts of felony menacing. He will be booked into the Larimer County Jail once he is released from the hospital.

The CIRT investigation is ongoing, and no further information will be released, the team said Thursday.