Circumstances of man's death deemed suspicious after body found at Westminster apartment complex

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police have deemed the circumstances of a man's death suspicious after his body was found at a Westminster apartment complex Wednesday.

In the late afternoon, officers were called out to the Caliber at Hyland Village apartments, located at 5403 West 96th Ave., and discovered a deceased man.

The investigation is in its early states, but Westminster police told Denver7 the circumstances are suspicious.

The man's identity and cause of death have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.