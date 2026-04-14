Cimarron Elementary put on secure status after report of armed person nearby

AURORA, Colo. — Cimarron Elementary School in Aurora was put on secure status Tuesday after officials reported a suspicious person nearby with a possible weapon.

The school at 17373 E. Lehigh Place texted the community at 2:32 p.m., telling parents all students and staff are safe.

The status was initiated out of an abundance of caution, the alert stated, and parent pickup would be required at dismissal.

Parents were required to have a photo ID and were released in the following procedure:



Door 2: Kindergarten and First Grade

Door 8: Second Grade and Third Grade

Door 13: Fourth Grade and Fifth Grade

The school reassured families that students not picked up will remain at school until parents are contacted.

Aurora police have not released information regarding the suspicious person.