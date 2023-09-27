Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Berthoud vandalized with anti-Mormon sentiments, phallic images

Berthoud Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints vandalism
Larimer County Sheriff's Office
Berthoud Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints vandalism
Berthoud Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints vandalism
Berthoud Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints vandalism
Berthoud Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints vandalism
Posted at 4:00 PM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 18:00:25-04

BERTHOUD, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the person who vandalized the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Berthoud.

Deputies received a report about the vandalism Wednesday morning.

Berthoud Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints vandalism

The suspect spray-painted the parking lot with anti-Mormon sentiments, as well as phallic images and obscene language, the sheriff's office said. A vehicle that was parked at a house across the street was also spray-painted.

“Defacing sacred spaces is a heinous act. This is a place that’s deeply meaningful for people in our community, and violating the sanctity of any spiritual home is unacceptable,” said Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen in a statement. “We will not tolerate this kind of hate in Larimer County. Our investigations team is working diligently to find out who did this.”

Berthoud Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints vandalism

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Investigator Ryan Gebhardt at 970-498-5586. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or submit an online tip.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like us to follow up? Click and let us know