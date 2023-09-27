Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Berthoud vandalized with anti-Mormon sentiments, phallic images

BERTHOUD, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the person who vandalized the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Berthoud.

Deputies received a report about the vandalism Wednesday morning.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office

The suspect spray-painted the parking lot with anti-Mormon sentiments, as well as phallic images and obscene language, the sheriff's office said. A vehicle that was parked at a house across the street was also spray-painted.

“Defacing sacred spaces is a heinous act. This is a place that’s deeply meaningful for people in our community, and violating the sanctity of any spiritual home is unacceptable,” said Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen in a statement. “We will not tolerate this kind of hate in Larimer County. Our investigations team is working diligently to find out who did this.”

Larimer County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Investigator Ryan Gebhardt at 970-498-5586. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or submit an online tip.