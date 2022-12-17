Watch Now
Children’s fever medicine is in short supply, but parents have options

Demand for acetaminophen and ibuprofen have shot up this fall
Posted at 10:12 PM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-17 00:12:08-05

Children’s fever-reducing medications are getting harder to find, but for most kids, a fever isn’t inherently dangerous.

Sales of pediatric formulations of drugs like acetaminophen and ibuprofen went up 26% nationwide in October 2022 compared to the same month last year, according to NPR.

While there’s no problem in manufacturing the drugs, sold as Tylenol and Motrin, above-average demand has led to empty store shelves in some places. King Soopers grocery stores have limited customers to buying two children’s pain and fever products at a time.

Fevers can be dangerous in infants, especially those under 3 months old, because their immune systems are immature and they haven’t had most of their shots, said Dr. Christine Jelinek-Berents, a pediatrician at Kaiser Permanente Colorado. If a newborn has a fever, parents should call their doctor immediately, she said.

For older children, however, the decision to treat a fever depends on symptoms, Jelinek-Berents said. If a child feels mostly well and is behaving normally, it’s not necessary to give them medication for the fever, even if it’s a high fever, she said.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.

