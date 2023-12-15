Children, families welcome to read to adoptable pets at Bedtime Stories event at Denver Animal Shelter

DENVER — Bedtime Stories at the Denver Animal Shelter is back, and children and their families are once again invited to read their favorite books to adoptable dogs and cats.

For a $25 donation, children and their parents or guardians can come to the shelter in their pajamas, and sit outside the kennels to read to the animals.

The Denver Animal Shelter has various time slots that are available. It will provide hot chocolate, cookies and a Denver Animal Shelter mug to take home.

Denver Animal Shelter

The funds raised will help care for the animals in the shelter's care.

Bedtime Stories are scheduled for Dec. 16 and 17, from 4:30-5:30 p.m., and 5:30-6:30 p.m. A second one is planned for Dec. 27-28.

Click here to register. Spots are beginning to fill up.

The Denver Animal Shelter is located at 1241 W. Bayaud Ave.

