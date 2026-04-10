Child killed in single-car crash on I-25 north of Walsenburg

One person was killed in in a single-car crash on northbound Interstate 25 on Thursday, according to a Colorado State Patrol release.

The girl, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the release. CSP officials said she was not wearing a seat belt; her age was not included, though officials said she was a juvenile.

The Jeep involved in the crash at milepost 60 was traveling northbound, when the "driver of the Jeep failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and went off the left side of the road," the release said of the preliminary investigation.

The driver tried to correct and collided with several road signs, according to CSP. A rear door then opened after being damaged, and the girl was thrown from the car, officials said in the release.

The 31-year-old woman who was driving the car along with a boy who was in the car were taken to a local hospital; the extent of their injuries is unknown, the release said.

Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating, and no cause has been determined yet, per the announcement.

The highway reopened around 6:35 p.m. according to the release.