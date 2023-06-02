Child hit, killed by driver in Commerce City parking lot

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A child was hit and killed by a truck driver in a Commerce City parking lot on Thursday.
The Commerce City Police Department said its officers responded to the 7700 block of Highway 2 on Thursday after receiving a report of a fatal crash.
Police said when they arrived, they found in a preliminary investigation that a truck driver had struck a child in a parking lot.
The child died.
The police department’s Crash Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate this crash.
As of Friday morning, the department said investigators do not believe speeding was a factor in the crash.
Kids and Car Safety reported that thousands of children are injured or killed because a slow-moving driver did not see them directly in front of or behind the vehicle.