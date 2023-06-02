Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Child hit, killed by driver in Commerce City parking lot

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
commerce city police department.png
Posted at 10:24 AM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 12:24:47-04

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A child was hit and killed by a truck driver in a Commerce City parking lot on Thursday.

The Commerce City Police Department said its officers responded to the 7700 block of Highway 2 on Thursday after receiving a report of a fatal crash.

Police said when they arrived, they found in a preliminary investigation that a truck driver had struck a child in a parking lot.

The child died.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | June 2, 8am

The police department’s Crash Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate this crash.

As of Friday morning, the department said investigators do not believe speeding was a factor in the crash.

Kids and Car Safety reported that thousands of children are injured or killed because a slow-moving driver did not see them directly in front of or behind the vehicle.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360WATCHNUGGETSGAME2.png

Game 2 NBA Finals Sunday on Denver7 | Full Nuggets coverage inside