Child hit, killed by driver in Commerce City parking lot

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A child was hit and killed by a truck driver in a Commerce City parking lot on Thursday.

The Commerce City Police Department said its officers responded to the 7700 block of Highway 2 on Thursday after receiving a report of a fatal crash.

Police said when they arrived, they found in a preliminary investigation that a truck driver had struck a child in a parking lot.

The child died.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | June 2, 8am

The police department’s Crash Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate this crash.

As of Friday morning, the department said investigators do not believe speeding was a factor in the crash.

Kids and Car Safety reported that thousands of children are injured or killed because a slow-moving driver did not see them directly in front of or behind the vehicle.