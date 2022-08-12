Child found safe after vehicle stolen in Aurora

DENVER — Aurora police said a 15-month-old child was found safe after an SUV was stolen from near a school Friday afternoon, but the suspect is still on the run.

Aurora police said a brown Toyota RAV-4 was stolen and last seen at 4:43 p.m. at the New Legacy Charter School near 22nd Ave. and Dayton Street.

At 5:30 p.m., police said the vehicle and child were located and the child was not harmed. The vehicle was found about 0.7 miles to the south, in the 9500 block of East Colfax Ave.

The suspect was last seen running from that area, police said. He is described as a Hispanic man around 20-25 years old, who is about 5-foot-10 and was wearing a black baseball cap, black shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

