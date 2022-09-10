Watch Now
Chief Justice John Roberts defends legitimacy of court

Erin Schaff/AP
FILE - Chief Justice John Roberts sits during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, April 23, 2021. Roberts is set to make his first public appearance since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, speaking Friday night, Sept. 9, 2022, at a judicial conference in Colorado.(Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)
Posted at 11:06 AM, Sep 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-10 13:10:20-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts is defending the authority of the Supreme Court to interpret the Constitution, saying its role should not be called into question just because people disagree with its decisions.

Roberts spoke Friday night at a judicial conference in Colorado, his first public appearance since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Roberts said he was concerned that lately some critics of the court’s controversial decisions have questioned the legitimacy of the court, which he said was a mistake.

He did not mention any specific cases or critics by name.

