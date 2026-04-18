DENVER — Colorado’s first drive-thru-only Chick-fil-A opened this week in Denver.

The restaurant located at Central Park Blvd and 40th Avenue opened on Thursday, April 16 — but unlike most restaurant openings, there won't be any dining in.

▶️ WATCH: Denver University prof. discusses growing popularity of drive-thru only restaurants with Denver7's Jessica Porter

Chick-fil-A opens first drive-thru-only location in Colorado

“Designed for speed and efficiency, this restaurant will also offer Guests added convenience through a walk-up window for carry-out and outdoor patio seating,” the fast-food chain said in a press release.

Mark Levine, a professor at the Burns School of Real Estate and Construction Management at DU, said drive-thru only locations are growing in popularity because they produce speed and volume.

Denver7 Chick-fil-A located at 9111 E 40th Ave.

“The idea of speeding it up means profit, so the more you can increase your volume by people calling in, having deliveries, drive-thrus, other quick kinds of action, that’s it,” Levine said.

During the pandemic, consumers embraced drive-thru options and third-party delivery services while dining rooms were closed.

Chick-fil-A isn’t the only quick-service chain expanding its drive-thru-only models. Jack in the Box, Del Taco, Portillo’s and Taco Bell have locations across the country that are strictly drive-thru. Even some traditionally sans drive-thru restaurants like Wingstop and Chipotle have experimented with drive-thru-only locations in recent years.

While drive-thru still commands the majority of sales at quick-service restaurants, according to Revenue Management Solutions, drive-thru visits were down 5 to 8% year-over-year in 2025.

That’s partially due to dine-in regaining popularity at fast-food chains, but mostly to an increase in takeout and delivery.

“Delivery is a key thing now. Do I think it's going to increase? Absolutely, and if you look at the volume, the numbers being run out of a given store, it's tremendous, both in delivery and on drive-thru,” Levine said.

Levine says he expects more fast-food chains to open more drive-thru-only options in the future.