Chick-fil-A opens first drive-thru-only location in Colorado

DENVER — Colorado’s first drive-thru-only Chick-fil-A opened this week in Denver.
The restaurant located at Central Park Blvd and 40th Avenue opened on Thursday, April 16 — but unlike most restaurant openings, there won't be any dining in.
▶️ WATCH: Denver University prof. discusses growing popularity of drive-thru only restaurants with Denver7's Jessica Porter
“Designed for speed and efficiency, this restaurant will also offer Guests added convenience through a walk-up window for carry-out and outdoor patio seating,” the fast-food chain said in a press release.
Mark Levine, a professor at the Burns School of Real Estate and Construction Management at DU, said drive-thru only locations are growing in popularity because they produce speed and volume.
“The idea of speeding it up means profit, so the more you can increase your volume by people calling in, having deliveries, drive-thrus, other quick kinds of action, that’s it,” Levine said.
During the pandemic, consumers embraced drive-thru options and third-party delivery services while dining rooms were closed.
Chick-fil-A isn’t the only quick-service chain expanding its drive-thru-only models. Jack in the Box, Del Taco, Portillo’s and Taco Bell have locations across the country that are strictly drive-thru. Even some traditionally sans drive-thru restaurants like Wingstop and Chipotle have experimented with drive-thru-only locations in recent years.
While drive-thru still commands the majority of sales at quick-service restaurants, according to Revenue Management Solutions, drive-thru visits were down 5 to 8% year-over-year in 2025.
That’s partially due to dine-in regaining popularity at fast-food chains, but mostly to an increase in takeout and delivery.
“Delivery is a key thing now. Do I think it's going to increase? Absolutely, and if you look at the volume, the numbers being run out of a given store, it's tremendous, both in delivery and on drive-thru,” Levine said.
Levine says he expects more fast-food chains to open more drive-thru-only options in the future.
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