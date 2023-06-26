Watch Now
Chicago business executive and philanthropist Jim Crown killed in Colorado racetrack crash

Posted at 4:23 PM, Jun 26, 2023
WOODY CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Jim Crown, an executive and philanthropist who recently announced an effort to rally other Chicago business leaders to help fight violent crime, has died in a car crash on a racing track in Colorado. He was 70.

The Pitkin County coroner's office says Crown, a grandson of industrialist Henry Crown and the CEO of Henry Crown & Co., was involved in a single-vehicle accident Sunday at the Aspen Motorsports Park in Woody Creek.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that financier Lester Crown said his son's race car hit a wall while going around a curve.

Earlier this month, Jim Crown said he and other Chicago corporate leaders were committed to finding jobs for as many as 10,000 young men.

