Cherry Creek State Park ranger taken to hospital after suspected drunk driver crashes into officer vehicles

A Cherry Creek State Park ranger is in the hospital after a suspected drunk driver crashed into multiple officer vehicles, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said in a Sunday evening post.

The post said the officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but did not give any additional information about their condition. The suspected drunk driver was also taken to the hospital in "unknown condition," according to CPW.

A Cherry Creek State Park official said a traffic incident had led to the pursuit that ended in the crash. The incident occurred just before 9 p.m., and the entire pursuit took place within the park, according to the CCSP official.

CPW has said it would be releasing additional info. This story will be updated if Denver7 learns more.