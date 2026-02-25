Cherry Creek Schools teacher arrested, faces five felony charges of sexual assault on a child

AURORA, Colo. — A former teacher at Grandview High School in the Cherry Creek School District is facing multiple charges after an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.

Robert Combs, 56, faces five felony charges of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, and three misdemeanor charges of abuse of public trust by an educator.

Court records show the offense date on those charges as Feb. 1, 2022.

A letter obtained by Denver7 Investigates was sent from the district to parents late Tuesday afternoon. The letter said the district was made aware on Oct. 23, 2025 of allegations that Combs had "inappropriate sexual contact" with a former student and "immediately placed him on administrative leave." Combs was "separated" from the district Nov. 13, 2025, and was arrested Monday, according to the letter.

Combs had worked at Grandview High School since 2002, according to the letter. He was a CTE Engineering and Technology Teacher, the letter said.

"The District is in full cooperation with law enforcement as this case remains open," the letter stated. "The safety and security of our students and staff is our highest priority."

His bond is set at $50,000, according to court documents. He is set to appear in court Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story that will be updated.