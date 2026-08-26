Cherry Creek Reservoir boat ramps just 'inches' away from closure due to water levels

AURORA, Colo. (KMGH) — Low water levels at Cherry Creek State Park Reservoir are threatening to close both boat ramps.

That's according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Wednesday.

They say the water level is currently sitting at roughly 5,546.22 feet; the threshold for closing the ramps is 5,546.0 feet. If it drops three inches, officials say they will be forced to close the ramps.

For anyone heading to the reservoir this week, CPW wants you to be aware of the following before launching your boat:

Watch the end of the ramp: Colored tape on the dock shows exactly where the concrete boat ramp ends. If you back up past that tape, your trailer may drop off a steep underwater ledge.



Colored tape on the dock shows exactly where the concrete boat ramp ends. If you back up past that tape, your trailer may drop off a steep underwater ledge. Beware of the Hazards: Maintenance work on both ramps has been completed, with holes filled in at the end of the ramp and sandbars removed. Hazards still exist as water levels continue to decrease. Inboard motor operators should use extreme caution; water levels may be too shallow to launch!



Maintenance work on both ramps has been completed, with holes filled in at the end of the ramp and sandbars removed. Hazards still exist as water levels continue to decrease. Inboard motor operators should use extreme caution; water levels may be too shallow to launch! Large boats: Large boats or inboard motors requiring a deeper draft are encouraged NOT TO LAUNCH. Unmarked hazards may still be everywhere!

And as always, ensure you practice the leave no trace principles for your fellow boaters.

Stay up to date with the latest by following the state park's Facebook page.

