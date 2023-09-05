Cherry Creek High School coach under investigation after allegation of criminal obscenity

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A coach at Cherry Creek High School is under investigation after an alleged incident involving criminal obscenity.

The case began on Aug. 23, when the Cherry Creek School District (CCSD) reached out to the Greenwood Village Police Department about a reported incident that involved a teacher at Cherry Creek High School, who is also an athletic coach, according to the police department.

Police said other crimes may be linked to this incident.

The employee was placed on leave.

Police said there is no threat to the community. The investigation is ongoing.

No other details were available as of Tuesday morning.