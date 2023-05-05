Watch Now
Charity's House to offer affordable housing option for low-income community members, ex-offenders

Denver city leaders will meet on Saturday for the grand opening of Charity’s House Apartments, a new housing option for low-income community members and ex-offenders in Denver.
Posted at 4:17 PM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 18:37:50-04

Charity’s House includes 36 apartment units and will include wraparound services from the Community Outreach Service Center, a nonprofit started by Agape Church.

Agape Church Pastor Woolfolk and his wife, Eddie Woolfolk, acquired land for the apartments from the family of Thomas A. Albright, a baseball player in the Negro League who moved to Denver.

“Our project is somewhat unique because we started out working with homeless ex-offenders as they were exiting out of the judicial system. And as we worked with them in transitional housing, and they would transition, they had nowhere to go. And so we had the vision to do permanent housing that would be affordable for those coming out of the penal system," said Eddie Woolfolk. "Again, I constantly say it took seven years, now it's eight and a half years, to get this done. But it's complete now. And that's exciting because ex-offenders. as well as other homeless and veterans and people that are just having a hard time finding housing, will have a place to live that's decent and affordable."

“Saturday will be a celebration of all that it took to get to this point. We also celebrate the people that we have worked with that have overcome in homelessness and incarceration are the kinds of challenges,” Pastor Woolfolk said.

The ribbon cutting event starts at 4:15 p.m. at Charity’s House Apartment, located at 3022 Welton Street, and will include speeches from numerous community leaders.

The Woolfolks said the entire community is invited.

