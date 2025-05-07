Charges dropped against 3 more officers in Christian Glass death

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A Clear Creek County District Court judge on Tuesday dropped the charges against three additional law enforcement officers involved in the 2022 killing of Christian Glass at the request of prosecutors, court records show.

Idaho Springs police officer Brittany Morrow, former Georgetown police officer Timothy Collins and Colorado State Patrol trooper Ryan Bennie were each charged with a single count of failing to intervene in the excessive force of another officer in Glass’ death.

Local Former Clear Creek Co. deputy sentenced in connection with Christian Glass case Stephanie Butzer

Prosecutors filed motions to dismiss the charges on Friday, and Judge Cynthia Jones granted the dismissals Tuesday, online court records show. The Clear Creek County District Court clerk’s office did not provide copies of the motions to The Denver Post before this story’s publication.

Fifth Judicial District Attorney Heidi McCollum did not immediately return a request for comment on the dismissals, and it was not immediately clear why her office sought to drop the charges.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.