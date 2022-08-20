Changes, lawsuits could come following LoDo food truck ban

DENVER — A Virginia-based law firm has warned the City of Denver that lawsuits could be on the way for its ban on food trucks weekend nights in Lower Downtown (LoDo). The ban was put in place last month by the city and Denver Police Department following a police shooting that hurt six bystanders.

Meanwhile, some changes to the ban may already be in the works. Food truck operators in talks with the city said proposals include allowing six food trucks in LoDo per night, but requiring them to close by midnight.

Operators of the Amore Pizza food truck told Denver7 this would cut off their peak business hours.

"From 11:00 PM to 2:00 AM… it’s like 80% of what we do,” said Amore Pizza employee Yacine Djaoui. “It’s still a small business. If you cut off like 80% of what we do — and it [leaves] nothing for us. We pay bills. We pay rent. We pay everything. It’s like I’m working for free.”

Neither the City of Denver nor Denver PD confirmed the details of the proposed plan to Denver7 Friday, but did say they were in talks with food truck operators and finalizing details. At this point, it’s unclear how the allowed food trucks each night would be chosen if the plan is adopted. It’s also unclear how potential lawsuits could impact future proposed policies.

Meanwhile, food truck operators who have spoken with Denver7 say they feel unfairly targeted in the fight for a safer downtown.

“We’re not responsible if people are drunk and acting dangerous,” Djaoui said. “We’re making food. That’s all we do.”