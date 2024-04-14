Cessna aircraft makes emergency landing on Boulder County highway

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A small aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing on a Colorado highway in Boulder County Sunday afternoon. No one was injured.

The single-engine Cessna took off from Cheyenne, Wyoming and was heading to Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield when it began experiencing mechanical problems, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:06 p.m., the 36-year-old pilot, and sole occupant of the aircraft, put the plane down safely in the southbound lanes of US 287, just north of Niwot Road, the sheriff’s office said.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office

In addition to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, several agencies, including the Colorado State Patrol, Erie Police Department and multiple fire departments responded to the scene.

The highway was closed for several hours while crews pushed the aircraft off the road.

The Federal Aviation Administration will lead the investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident.