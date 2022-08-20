Center for grieving kids, families founded by former Broncos QB opens new location in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A center that offers support to people who are dealing with the loss of a loved one is expanding to a new location in Aurora.

Judi's House provides grieving children and families a safe space to come together to find connection and healing.

It is a community-based nonprofit bereavement center that was founded by former Denver Broncos quarterback and current NFL coach, Brian Griese and his wife, clinical psychologist Dr. Brook Griese.

The 26,470 square-foot facility located in Aurora will allow the nonprofit to better serve children who have experienced the death of an important person in their life, all at no cost to their families.

At the new location, Judi's House will provide bereavement education, family counseling and therapeutic programming for children.

Denver7 spoke to the Essel family who said having access to the services has meant the world to them after the loss of their 16-year-old daughter, Adrienne.

Adrienne died by suicide in October of 2020. Katie Essel said Adrienne was her oldest daughter.

"When you lose somebody, people say they can't imagine that happening, and you never imagine it, what's going to happen, and this a place that’s here and they're just sitting out here and they deal with it every day. They bring you in and you get to be around other people who have gone through the same thing as you, which is extremely important because other people can't imagine what it's like to be going through that," said Essel.

Essel said this has been helping her young son, London cope with the loss of his sister.

London said it's comforting to know he's not going through this alone.

"I like meeting new kids and seeing how they get through this stuff and the grief," he said.

Essel said having access to this center has meant everything to her and her family.

"It means the world, it makes the difference between being able to deal with it and not," she said.

The grand opening of the new Judi's House location will take place on Saturday. The services are free to families and kids who need them.