Cement truck rollover closes down Highway 40 in Grand County, with 1 lane of alternating traffic

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — Highway 40 in Grand County is closed — with one alternating lane of traffic — after a cement truck driver crashed about a mile and a half west of Hot Sulphur Springs.

Around 8:45 a.m., the Grand County Sheriff's Office posted on social media that Highway 40 in Byers Canyon was closed, with one lane of alternating traffic, after a cement truck rolled over. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

As of 11 a.m., the alternating single lane of traffic was still in place. Authorities have not yet announced when the road will fully reopen.

As a precaution, Grand County Road 20 (Parshall Divide) is also closed.

Grand County Sheriff's Office

The truck rolled on the driver's side. The sheriff's office has not released any information about the driver or any possible injuries.

The cause of the rollover is under investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated.

