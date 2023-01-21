The Lunar New Year starts Sunday.

According to the Smithsonian, "Lunar New Year is a celebration of the arrival of spring and the beginning of a new year on the lunisolar calendar."

The Denver Public Library will be hosting several Lunar New Year events throughout the next several weeks.

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with the Denver Public Library

You can learn more about those events here.

"It's a great opportunity to celebrate. These days, it looks like a variety of different ways from food and sharing food with family and friends to fireworks and to entertainment," says Erika Martinez, the Director of Communications and Community Engagement for Denver Public Library.

Some of the library's events will include Lunar New Year arts and crafts, a traditional Lion Dance ceremony, games, and light refreshments.

This year is the year of the rabbit.

Learn how to make a rabbit bookmark by watching the video above.