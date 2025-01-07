CDPHE issues boil water advisory for areas within Byers

BYERS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued a boil water advisory for areas within the Arapahoe County town of Byers Tuesday.

The advisory was issued after a valve repair contributed to a significant loss of pressure in the drinking water system, officials said.

After the repair work, Byers Water & Sanitation District advised residents to boil water until more information is provided.

While an advisory is in place, residents should:

•Bring water to a rolling boil for 1-2 mins. before consuming it.

•Use boiled or bottled water for drinking, ice, brushing teeth, dishes, and food preparation.

•Use bottled water for infants, older adults and immunocompromised.

Residents can contact Arapahoe County Public Health at 303-795-4584 or via water@arapahoegov.org with questions about general drinking water regulations and enforcement.