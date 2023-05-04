Watch Now
CDOT will close US 6 overnight next week for resurfacing project

Clear Creek Canyon
Posted at 3:37 PM, May 04, 2023
A section of US Highway 6 in Clear Creek Canyon will close overnight beginning Sunday through Thursday.

The closures will run for about 11 miles in both directions between Golden and Highway 119 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Depending on the weather, overnight closures may be needed on May 14 through May 16.

These closures, which are part of the US 6 Clear Creek Canyon Resurfacing and Safety Improvement project, will allow crews to finish work on striping, rumble strips, signage, delineators and seeding.

Drivers can use Interstate 70 as an alternate route during the overnight full closures. Access to Highway 119 is open at the intersection with Highway 6.

